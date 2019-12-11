BEMIDJI -- Wojo's Rodeo recently made a donation to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of its Edith Sanford Breast Center.

Donations like this help to provide mammograms to women in need in the local community, a release said.

Wojo’s Rodeo pinked out their final rodeo event of the season, Edith Sanford Breast Center Wojo’s Rodeo Circuit Finals in October, support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month including pink barrel covers, riders decked-out in pink apparel and even pink bulls, the release said.

Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community.