MINNEAPOLIS -- Several Bemidji organizations were among the 17 government organizations from around the state to receive Local Government Innovation Awards from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs during a ceremony on Dec. 12. The awards were given for finding creative ways to deliver services to residents with greater impact and at lower cost, a release said.

Projects were recognized in up to five different categories: cities, counties, schools, townships, and Native nations, which recognizes collaborations between tribes and a local government entity. One entry in each category is named Leading Innovator, the release said.

In the township category, the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board, City of Bemidji-Northern Township Cooperation won Leading Innovator. The City of Bemidji and Northern Township cooperate on comprehensive joint planning, zoning and administration to turn aside natural barriers and competition between municipalities and townships, the release said. Results include supporting the values of the community while enhancing economic vitality, promoting the maintenance and enhancement of existing neighborhoods and commercial districts, providing affordable housing for all ages and groups, and protecting natural resources and open space, the release said.

In the schools category, the Bemidji School District No. 31 was named a category winner. Schools include Bemidji High School, Lumberjack High School, Bemidji Alternative Learning Center, Red Lake Nation, Leech Lake Nation, White Earth Nation, Greater Bemidji Business and Industry partners and the City of Bemidji -- Bemidji Career Academies.

The Bemidji Career Academies program is designed to equip students with the skills necessary to obtain high-skilled employment in the community. More than 40 businesses, BSU and NTC are all partners in educating and providing internships for academy students in 18 focus areas. Students can assess their aptitude, build skills transferable to the workplace and access free college courses while in high school, eventually becoming productive income earners contributing to the economy of the Bemidji area, the release said.

In the county category, the Beltrami Service Area Collaboration -- Students First was named as a category winner. Students First is a strengths-based community effort to help youth reach their full potential by learning about their unique strengths alongside an adult volunteer, the release said. Students, selected randomly and reflective of the area’s demographics, meet monthly with their volunteer over six years to create and track their success plans that can include personal, academic, post-secondary and career goals. Coordinated by the Beltrami Area Service Collaboration with multi-partner involvement, the program has served 729 students in grades 6-12, the release said.

In the Native Nations category, Bemidji Career Academies was also named as a category winner.

A panel of judges considered submissions for their creativity, sustainability and collaboration. The five Leading Innovators for 2019 will receive a grant from the Bush Foundation to continue their work, and a professionally produced video to use for marketing and awareness. The Leading Innovators in the city, county and school categories will receive a $5,000 grant, the release said.