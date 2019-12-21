Bemidji State University hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on Dec. 5, which helped collect a total of 57 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 54 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 47 individuals were able to donate at the blood drive. A total of 10 donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor, a release said.

Jared Henning and Angelina Grigoryants helped to co-coordinated the drive, SAAC and Medical Professions Association both sponsored the blood drive. Others who assisted the day of the drive were Gabi Bingnam, Lexi Derrick, Zach Driscoll, Kiki Radke, Makayla Langel, Grace Van Brocklin, Kara Werth, Amy Smith, and Sara Wendt, the release said

The next blood drive at BSU is planned for Thursday, Feb. 6. Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org.