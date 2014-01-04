BEMIDJI -- Although customs change, the spirit of Christmas has been alive and well in Bemidji since the town’s beginning. As soon as City Hall was built in 1898, the founders started thinking of a community Christmas tree. Presents for the poor were solicited and committees were appointed for music and decorations. A public ceremony with a decorated Christmas tree was held on Christmas Eve, 1900.

The next night, the biggest social event of the Christmas season – the Christmas Ball -- took place at the Opera House on the second floor of City Hall. Given by the Ladies’ Court of United Foresters, the $2 ticket (by invitation only) included a sumptuous banquet at the Markham Hotel, free hack service between the Markham and the Opera House, and dance music by the Bemidji orchestra.

The Salvation Army started preparing Christmas baskets for the poor at the very beginning of its presence in Bemidji and continued to do so in both good times and bad. The Salvation Army first had a tree at Bemidji City Hall on Fourth Street and Minnesota Avenue and eventually built their own hall at 211 Minnesota Ave. in 1923. The post held its celebration closer to New Year’s Eve; its purpose was to care for the poor.

The Community Christmas idea was somewhat new in the World War I period. Previously, Christmas was celebrated as a family and church holiday. In 1916, Bemidji hosted its first outdoor community Christmas celebration and put up a tree on the southwest corner of Fifth Street and Beltrami Avenue outside the original Masonic Temple. (A new brick temple was built on Bemidji Avenue across from the Carnegie Library in 1923.)

For that celebration, Mayor Charles Vandersluis personally solicited donations for candy for the children and made up the difference when donations came out a little short. After the program, the community Christmas tree was quickly taken down, as a storm was threatening and there was danger of the tree falling and injuring someone. The decorations were removed, but where the trimmings went was a mystery.

In 1917, the Queen Esthers, a women’s chapter of the Eastern Star of the Masons, began to search for the missing decorations. Whether they found them or not is not recorded. However, the council authorized $100 to assist with the tree, and a monstrous spruce was set up on the Masonic corner again. The municipal celebration was a great success with 500 bags of candy distributed to the children.

The Salvation Army held its Christmas celebration a few days later. Because the Salvation Army was serving so many children in the neighborhoods of the Fifth Ward and Mill Park, Captain Crusberg decided to hold the Christmas celebration in the Salvation Army’s spacious hall in Nymore, which had just been annexed by the city of Bemidji. All children from downtown were transported -- free of charge -- back and forth to the hall. The Salvation Army prepared for 200-300 children. Each child received a large stocking of candy, nuts, apples and toys.

Plans lapsed for a community Christmas tree in 1918, but an eleventh-hour decision by the Queen Esthers to continue the tradition resulted in a prettily decorated tree on the courthouse lawn. The Bemidji Daily Pioneer announced: “The biggest Christmas tree in the state of Minnesota will be celebrated this afternoon at 5 o'clock in the courthouse grounds, when one of the giant Norway pines glistens in all the splendor of its decorations.” Manager Naylor of the electric company decorated the huge pine with a large star at the top. Vandersluis managed to get 500 sacks of crackerjacks together for the children.

In 1919, the Queen Esthers sponsored the tree again at the corner of Fifth and Beltrami. Unfortunately, just before the program began, the big tree was blown over by a strong wind, and the brilliantly lighted tree was prone when Rev. Warford, pastor of the Presbyterian church, made his address. Despite the flattened tree, Captain Orchard of the Salvation Army, in the roll of Santa Claus, distributed boxes of crackerjacks to the crowd of children who gathered.

Problems seemed to beset the annual Christmas tree and 1920 was no exception. B. W. Lakin, logging superintendent of the Crookston Lumber company, offered to furnish a tree from the Nebish logging camp and ordered two trees to insure a good one. The first two trees were sent down a few days before Christmas, but employees of the company at the unloading dock, thinking they were just lumber, trimmed the branches off and rolled them into the lake with the other logs. Consequently, it was necessary to order another tree, which was delivered on the 23rd . The American Legion raised the tree on Beltrami Avenue with help from the electric light companies of the city. The lights were turned on Christmas Eve and were kept lighted through New Year’s Day. The Christmas program was moved inside to the Bemidji Association rooms and held on Christmas Day.

The municipal Christmas tree and Christmas lighting for Bemidji had its ups and downs for the next 100 years with the popularity of decorating business windows in the 1930s, blackouts during World War II, and the energy crisis of 1973. In 2018, a new tree debuted, and 2019 is year number two for Bemidji’s dazzling musical tree at the lakefront.



