The Beltrami County Farm Bureau recently received the Minnesota Farm Bureau County Activities of Excellence Premier Award.

The award was presented by Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap during their 101st annual meeting in Bloomington, on Nov. 22.

Beltrami County Farm Bureau was recognized for excellence in five key areas: Public Policy, Public Relations, Promotion and Education, Leadership Development and Membership Activity. Other county Farm Bureaus receiving this award were Anoka, Cass, Clay, Kanabec/Isanti and Kandiyohi Counties, a release said.