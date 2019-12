The Chamber Ambassadors recently welcomed TroutBeads Inc. into the Bemidji community. TroutBeads' primary focus is on re-creating the true colors and size of the fish eggs found drifting in local waters, a release said.

They have developed a large selection of attractor colors to be used for crawler harnesses, trolling flies, Spin Glo rigs, and lure building, the release said. TroutBeads is owned and operated by Sandy Heffner, with the help of her husband Moe and daughter Cheyanne.