BEMIDJI -- Firefighters Bruce Hemstad and Levi Knutson certainly know how to extinguish a flame, but on Thursday they had to disregard their occupational instincts. Instead, they found themselves evaluating its heartwarming qualities as they helped pick out the right candle for a Christmas gift.

The two men were helping 7-year-old Alivia Bullington with her Christmas shop during the fourth-annual Heroes and Helpers program. The one-day event pairs up first responders with school children, who are given $100 to spend on either themselves or others for the Christmas holiday.

Bullington’s shopping crew wasn’t all that far into their Christmas list when they found themselves in the candle aisle, flanked by dozens of options.

“Do you know what kind of smells she might like?” Knutson asked Bullington about her sister, while holding up one of the many scented candles in his hand.

Once their young shopper made a decision, Hemstad took a moment to slip back into his role as a cautious fireman.

“Is she being careful when she has the candles lit?” Hemstad asked Bullington as they continued on to look for the next item.

Bemidji Area Schools selected 24 students who would be a good fit for the experience. And the heroes.... well, they came on their own time, so no one was really sure how many uniform-clad volunteers were pushing carts around Target’s numerous aisles as they followed their young shoppers around.

Nonetheless, they represented essentially every siren-equipped vehicle on the streets, including the Bemidji Police Department, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Bemidji Fire Department and Bemidji Ambulance Service. Many of those agencies, and even some of the first responders themselves, donated funding to make the event happen.

Target provided a dedicated lane for the shoppers and their helpers, as well as a gift-wrapping station in the back room. Several other organizations and businesses contributed to the event as well.

Stephanie Ortiz, 6, got into the Christmas spirit while shopping by sporting an elf hat with large ears. She barely spoke over a whisper as she was working her way through the checkout line. By her side, deputy sheriff Brian Birt towered over her in a tactical vest, as if a protective detail had been assigned to one of Santa’s helpers.

Members of the Bemidji Lion’s Club and the Bemidji First City Lions also helped, either as a gift wrappers in the back room or by helping the heroes and students shop.

Jim Molde of the Bemidji Lion’s Club was keeping a tally of 8-year-old Talon Safar’s purchases on his phone. Together, they shopped with the fiscal accuracy of the best bargain hunters out there, bringing their costs to almost the exact amount of their budget.

“You have seven cents left,” Molde informed Safar after he decided on his most recent item to purchase.