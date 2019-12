Bemidji Career Academy Director, Brian Stefanich and Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz were presented the Minnesota Rural Education Association Profiles of Excellence Award from the Minnesota Commissioner of Education Mary Cathryn Ricker, during their Honors Banquet at Cragon's Resort on Nov. 18.

This honor is presented each year to recognize innovative programs that serve as an example of educational opportunities for rural students that are achieving success, a release said.