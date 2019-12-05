The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education program administered by The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe in Cass Lake recently was recognized for offering nutrition education for low-income individuals and families on or near the Leech Lake Reservation. The curriculum incorporates traditional foods and language and involves tribal youth in growing, harvesting and preparing the food, a release said.
Department of Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead visited the Leech Lake Reservation on Nov. 13 and presented the SNAP-Ed program with a Circle of Excellence Award.