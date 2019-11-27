The Association awards scholarships each year to individuals planning to become Minnesota peace officers. The applicants applied through their local Sheriff’s offices. This year, the scholarship committee chose 22 recipients, a release said.

The qualifications and academic excellence shown by the awardee reflects the dedication and pride of the young people in the state of Minnesota who will enter the difficult but rewarding profession of law enforcement and public service, the release said.

For additional information on Minnesota sheriffs Association, visit www.mnsheriffs.org