Before the Legends takes to the ice, Kirby Bahr welcomes a new member -- Kathy Thompson, recently retired. Today she is one of just two women curling in the Legends Curling League.

It’s a happy group -- almost exclusively retirees -- who come here Tuesdays and Thursdays to curl in a no-pressure, non-competitive league. Teams are determined by who shows up.

Today there are 31 curlers – a good turnout, Bob Aitken says, now that deer hunting season is nearly over. The 31 curlers divide into eight teams -- seven teams of four and one team of three -- and decide who’s first, second, third and skip. The thirds call the toss to see who has the hammer.

I recognize a few curlers -- Trish Quistgaard (the other female curler), Moe Webb, Bob Aitken, Butch Larson, Bill Parish. I’m hoping to visit with a few curlers who, like my husband and me, are relatively new to the game.

“Talk to Kirby,” Bob says. “He knows more about this league than anybody.”

I’ve lucked out almost immediately. Kirby Bahr, acting president of the Bemidji Curling Club, knows the league and he fits the bill, having taken up the sport after retiring. Kirby grew up in Bemidji, but started curling after retiring as an IT manager for a big Canadian company and moving back to town. He enjoys fishing and hunting and gathering maple syrup, but those solitary recreations lack the social interaction of curling. He started in 2010 and has been curling ever since.

Kirby says the league has a mix of long-term curlers and people fairly new to the game. There are three octogenarians in the league, he tells me -- ages 84, 85, and 88.

Barry Pritchard, wearing bright red suspenders and a stocking cap that says “Navy,” has curled for 58 years, another curler tells me, and hopes to continue until he’s 90 or better.

Dean Robertson grew up in southern Minnesota where he first learned the game in the 1970s. He recalls a lumber company in Huntley, Minn., that ran waterlines out to the lumber yard to make a curling rink in winter. After moving to Bemidji to work for the Department of Transportation, he organized novice bonspiels and curled regularly in leagues in Bemidji. Now that he’s retired, he curls with the Legends on Tuesday and Thursdays and also in a Wednesday league. When he’s not curling, he volunteers for Meals on Wheels and the Food Shelf, walks the dog and golfs.

Other curlers found the game later in life -- just before or after retiring. Kent Bahr, who has taught and coached curling for decades, says he’s had at least one student in his 90s and that one of his top students was a great grandmother who went on to become a very good curler. Dennis Burgess started curling a year before he retired and has continued for the past 10 years.

Butch Larson says he used to curl when he was younger, but then took about a 20-year hiatus and returned after retiring from Paul Bunyan Telephone. Gordy Pierce, a retired bricklayer, has curled for many years, but while he was working found it difficult to find the time or the right teammates. Now Gordy curls with the Legends -- just one of many ways he stays in shape. He’s also an avid walker and enjoys golfing.

Curling is a very civil game, beginning with the shaking of hands of all of the players with the “opposing” team. “Opposing” even seems an inappropriate describer, as the handshakes and greetings of “Good curling” resound before a match begins and are repeated at the game’s end.

If you’ve never curled, you might be surprised to learn that a game that appears slow-paced and placid can really get your heart rate up. The delivery of the stone requires balance more than strength, but sweeping works your upper body and arms. I watch as Moe Webb sweeps a red stone down the ice, then backs off to let it hit the yellow in the house, tapping it out of scoring position. He raises his broom in silent celebration, but there are no whoops or hollers, no backflips on the ice, no NFL-style-picture-posing when a nice shot is made. It is a civil game.

I watch as the skip on Trish’s team threads a red rock between several tightly spaced stones. It taps a yellow out of the house and comes to rest near the button -- an Olympic quality shot!

“Who is that guy?” I ask Trish.

“Lenny Bergstrom,” she says. After a shot like that, you might expect a standing ovation, blaring horns, major moans and groans from the yellow team, but curling is a game of quiet appreciation. One of Lenny’s teammates smiles, shakes his head in admiration, and later makes a quiet comment to Lenny, who shrugs it off. This is a polite, friendly game.

And the curling club is a friendly place. No wonder so many people enjoy hanging out here -- Legends and Novices alike, curlers of all ages. Before Gary and I took the Community Ed. curling class this fall, we had rarely entered the curling club, and I admit that, as I sized up the average age of my classmates, it seemed a number about half our ages. But age is irrelevant on the curling rink, and new curlers and visitors are welcome to come and watch, any time, no charge.

And you don’t have to wait until you retire to play or to watch. Just come in and be polite.



