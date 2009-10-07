BEMIDJI-- Here is a look at the events taking place throughout December at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:
- 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 5: The Story Tree Preschool Program, young nature explorers are invited each Thursday to The Story Tree preschool program. Attendees will discover nature through a variety of activities like stories, crafts, games, and short walks, a release said. There will also be time to play in the new Nature Playscape. Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for early learners. This is a series, so each program will have a different nature topic. Meet in the Visitor Center.
- 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6: Winter Survival Escape Room, according to a release, the game will center around "You and your friends decided to go hiking in a National Forest on a late October day and, after a few hours, you realize that you are lost. The weather quickly changes and a blizzard is coming in. Will you survive the night until rescuers find you? "Use puzzles, hints, and clues along the way to figure out the steps you will need to complete in order to survive the night." The group will have one hour to solve the challenge. The Escape Room game will run twice Sunday, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Minimum group size is four and the maximum group size is six, and the game is for ages 12 and older. Participants should meet at the Trail Center next to the Visitor Center. While participants will not be allowed to leave during the game, they will not be locked in, officials said. Pre-registration is required. Call the park office to register at (218) 308-2300.
- 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6: Winter Survival Escape Room program repeated.
- 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 12: Weekly Story Tree Preschool Program.
- 10 to 11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 15: Winter Survival Escape Room program repeated.
- 10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21: Winter Solstice Celebration. The Winter Solstice has been celebrated all over the world for thousands of years. This date signals the first day of winter and it has the shortest day and longest night of the year. But, after this point, the days start getting longer and the nights get shorter, signaling the coming spring, a release said.
- After learning more about this special day, attendees will be making a nature-inspired Winter Solstice lantern. This program is appropriate for all ages, though adults will need to assist with the lantern making since we will be using hot glue guns. Refreshments will be provided.
- 10 to 11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 22: Winter Survival Escape Room program repeated.
- 2 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29: Winter Walk, Ski, or Snowshoe to Rocky Point. The Rocky Point trail is now a multi-use trail, participants can now snowshoe, hike, or ski to the overlook above Lake Bemidji. Participants will go out as a group but everyone is free to make their way back along the trail again or walk or snowshoe back on the inner loop through the trees, a release said. If conditions permit snowshoeing or skiing, snowshoes will be available to check out at no cost; there are also a few pairs of adult and child universal skis (they strap onto a winter boot; first come, first served). Meet at the park office.