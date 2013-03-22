The Community of Minnesota Resorts recently awarded Clint and Patty Mueller at Balsam Beach Resort in Bemidji as this year's Resorters of the Year.

The awards are given annually during the CMR fall conference. Resorters are nominated by fellow resort members for their leadership as a successful resort operator and being of service to the industry on many levels, a release said.

The Mueller's have been in the industry for 24 years and continue to enjoy what they do, the release said.

Balsam Beach Resort is located five miles south of Bemidji on Lake Plantagenet.