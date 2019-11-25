ST. PAUL -- Eleven organizations recently received $750,000 in grants to help meet the needs of both individuals with dementia and their caregivers.

Northwoods Caregivers and Greater Northwestern Emergency Medical Services of Bemidji were among the grant recipients.

Northwoods Caregivers received $114,562 to engage a nurse to focus on dementia clients with high medical needs and their caregivers and to retain specialists to focus on outreach to diverse cultural communities, including three tribal nations.

Greater Northwestern Emergency Medical Services received $32,161 to join forces with West Central EMS to provide awareness training on Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia to EMS providers in a 21-county region.

Activities planned include memory screenings, collaborations with health care providers to improve referrals and culturally responsive trainings. Several organizations are offering Dementia Friends training, designed to change the way community members think, act and talk about dementia, a release said.

“These funds support not only people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia but their family and friends, who play such a critical role in caregiving,” Kari Benson, executive director of the Minnesota Board on Aging, said in the release. “Alzheimer’s alone impacts some 91,000 Minnesotans over age 65, a number that continues to grow, and more than 254,000 people who provide care informally.”

The funds were appropriated by the Legislature and awarded by the Minnesota Board on Aging.