BEMIDJI -– Marketplace foods recently made a donation of $1,250 to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of its Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bemidji to provide mammograms to women in the community.

Marketplace foods held the Power of Pink event in their Bemidji store on Oct. 16 in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month by making and selling a 50-foot long pink ribbon cake as well as an assortment of pink goodies with proceeds from the bakery sales benefiting the Edith Sanford Breast Center right here in Bemidji.

Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5505. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community, a release said.