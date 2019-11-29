The following dogs and their owners recently graduated from the Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association sponsored Therapy Dog Training:

Cheryl Shough and Ruby, Julie Slavin and Winter, John Faulkner and Rowdy, Kevin Cease and Molly, Pamela Samson and Bella, Christine Ostrum and Roy, Laura Dropps and Frankie, Val Long and Clara, Shirley Batchelder and Dutchess, Co Livingston and Togie, and Kristen Chambers and Sasha.

They completed volunteer training based on Standards of Practice through materials from Delta Society’s Animal-Assisted Activities and Therapy Team Training Course, Therapy Dogs, Inc. and 4-H Dog Therapy Program, a release said. Their dogs have passed basic health screening, a Therapy Dog Skills and Aptitude Test, and some will be certified as AKC Canine Good Citizens CGC.