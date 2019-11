BEMIDJI -- The Stuff-A-Truck campaign, benefiting the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, continues at Marketplace foods as community volunteers collect donated goods at the store through Saturday.

As of Friday afternoon, there had been 16,200 pounds of food donated, officials said.

Residents can bring food to stuff the truck at Marketplace Food and Drug, located at 2000 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.