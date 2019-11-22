BEMIDJI -- The Child Abuse Prevention Council will host its first ever .5K Race to End Child Abuse on Friday, Nov. 29, beginning at the Mayflower Building and finishing at the Cabin Coffeehouse or Bar 209. Check-in will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to walk/run/drive a short distance for an important cause, a release said. Each participant will receive a coupon redeemable for a hot chocolate from the Cabin Coffeehouse or a light tap beer from Bar 209. The first 100 participants will receive a free Santa hat. Registration is available at www.unitedwaybemidji.org/0.5k.

Individual registration is $20, couple/family registration is $35. (Children must be under the age of 18 to be included in a family ticket). All proceeds will go to the Child Abuse Prevention Council, the release said.

Holiday costumes and ugly sweaters are encouraged. The .5K Race to End Child Abuse is in collaboration with the Bemidji Child Abuse Prevention Council, Bar 209, Cabin Coffeehouse, Nourish & Balance, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, Toni Leach Fitness and the United Way of Bemidji Area.