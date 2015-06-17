The Stuff-A-Truck campaign, benefiting the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, kicked into high gear on Wednesday as volunteers picked up donated goods at area schools. .

The donation drive will continue with community participation days this week -- Thursday through Saturday, when residents can bring food to stuff the truck at Marketplace Food and Drug. Located at 2000 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, the truck will be accepting donations from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21-22, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.