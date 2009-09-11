BEMIDJI -- Dondelinger GM recently made a donation to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of its cardiovascular services. As part of its 45 year anniversary, Dondelinger GM donated $100 for each vehicle sold during the month of August. As a result, $700 was designated to support the Sanford Health Foundation.

Thanks to community support and donations such as this, the Sanford Bemidji heart and vascular services team is caring for more patients than ever before, a release said.



Anyone interested in supporting the Sanford Health Foundation may do so by calling (218) 333-5515.