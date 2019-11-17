KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Haley Mouser of Tenstrike was recently awarded with the performance portfolio top five honor in the NJHA Fed Steer Shootout contest. Mouser was recognized for her efforts Oct. 25 at the Hereford Honorees awards ceremony in Kansas City, Mo.

For three years running, the National Junior Hereford Association has brought real-world experience and education to its junior membership, a release said. This year’s NJHA contest winners received nearly $20,000 in awards from the Hereford Youth Foundation of America and BioZyme. Contestants collected actual feed yard performance and carcass merit data on pens and individual entries of Hereford and Hereford-influenced steers while gaining a comprehensive industry education on topics such as ultrasound technology, genetics and cattle health, the release said.

All steers were fed at Gregory Feedlots in Tabor, Iowa, and through a sponsorship from Texas Stardance Cattle, steers were hauled to and harvested at National Beef Packing Co. in Dodge City, Kan., as candidates for the Certified Hereford Beef brand, the release said.

Contestants entered performance portfolios from data reports they received throughout the feeding period, and wrote an essay about what they learned from the process. The top five participants were selected from the submitted portfolios, and had the opportunity to travel to Kansas City, Mo., to compete for the NJHA Fed Steer Shootout Junior of the Year title during the AHA Annual Membership Meeting and Conference, the release said.

They presented a short speech and were interviewed about what they learned from the contest and how they can apply this knowledge in the beef industry, the release said.