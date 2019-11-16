BEMIDJI -- Bagley Lions Club recently made a donation to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of its Bagley ambulance services.

The funds will help the community with the purchase of a new ambulance ensuring their team can reach patients across Clearwater County, a release said.

Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5505. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community, the release said.