The Friends of the Bemidji Public Library recently announced that Mary Lou Marchand received the “Stand Up For Standout Friends” certificate of appreciation for her volunteer work at the Bemidji Public Library.

This recognition is given to individuals across the state from the MN Association of Library Friends. Mary Lou has committed herself to working the last 14 years behind the scenes to help run the non-profit Red Door Bookstore at the library, a release said.

Under Mary Lou’s leadership, the bookstore has raised over $100,000 since its inception, a great deal of the proceeds are donated back to the Bemidji Public Library, the release said.

She has chaired the bookstore committee since 2005, when the enterprise was still just getting off its feet. She works on site three or four days each week, sorts and appraises thousands of donated materials, the release said.