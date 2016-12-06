Beltrami County recently invited members and officers of the Northland Regional Shooting Sports Park and the related shooting sports clubs to be congratulated on the success of the many partnerships that have made the park a reality, a release said.

Also in attendance were Nielson Foundation Board members, with President Paul Welle providing background about the Foundation and the basis for the Nielson Foundation support. Joe Czapiewski representing the Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails, and Beltrami County Parks and Trails representatives Richard Moore and Shawn Morgan were also present.

County Auditor-Treasurer JoDee Treat provided the group with a summary of the funding sources, including grants totaling $718,000 from the George W. Neilson Foundation, NDR Grants of $553,000, and DNR Legacy Funds of $262,000, the release said.

Multiple private and non-profit sector organizations provided funding and over $200,000 was raised from individuals. Bob Naylor served as the project manager and estimated that in addition to the $2,231,000 in funding that was raised, the donated goods and services have a value of $350,000, the release said.

The Northland Regional Sports Park is situated on 360 acres in Eckles Township, providing recreational opportunities to connect people with the outdoors.

At present, the park consists of three major physical areas:

Trail head with parking, a picnic shelter and access to the Minnesota Grant-In-Aid and Beltrami County Trails System. Rifle and Pistol area featuring 50, 100, and 200 yard ranges with a range building and parking, operated by the Bemidji Area Shooters Association. Shotgun Sports area including trap, skeet, 5-stand and sporting fields and a range building with parking, operated by the Bemidji Trap and Skeet Club.

Shooting Park photos, maps, amenities and links to the clubs can be found on the county website www.co.beltrami.mn.us under Departments; Natural Resource Management; Parks and Recreation.