In May of 1972, Gary Bogart relocated his family to Blackduck to take the reins at the corner service station which has remained in the Bogart family for the last 47 years. When Gary passed away in 1991, his wife Marlene took over the business and kept it running along with their son, Rick, who has ably managed and grown the business in the ensuing years from a two-stall mechanic shop and with full-service gasoline to its current four-bay garage with six regular tow trucks, a service truck, and the heavy-duty wrecker for semi and bus towing.

Rick Bogart is that guy we all call on when in need around Blackduck and know that we can count on.

“The day I bought the first two truck I strove to be a non-competitive towing company that is a true 24/7 service and that has never changed,” he said. “We are here for our customers no matter what the circumstance or the time.” At the age of 13, Rick stepped into the family business and has never stepped away, growing the service and range to become indispensable to the community.

Since Marlene’s retirement, Krista Bogart has manned the business office at Bogart's and has worked by her husband’s side every day since the mid 1990s. Retirement? Krista says, “Absolutely. I’ll be done before Christmas and plan to concentrate on being a grandma and maybe even read a book.”

Among the Bogarts’ three children -- Sean, Danny, and Tricia -- all graduates of Blackduck High School, Rick and Krista have seven grandsons and are looking forward to having more time to spend with them. One of the first orders of business for Krista is to read the entire Harry Potter series under orders of her kids and grandkids. “There’s so much I want to do that I’ll have time for now,” said Krista. “There are many things I’d like to do in the community, too.”

As for Rick, “Retirement? No. I’m not quitting,” he said. “I’ll work here until at least spring and see Ryan through the transition and help to keep things going, this has been a good business, a busy business, and it hasn’t slowed down. You can’t just walk away from something you’ve invested your heart and soul in for 48 years. I can’t just leave that.”

No strangers to Blackduck

Ryan and Erica Naughton are also hometown kids returned to the area and plan to keep that business going in the same way that the Bogart family has maintained it all these years. The legal will remain the same: Bogart's Repair and Recovery — a symbol and reality of stability known beyond the local community; statewide, the upper Midwest, and to the Canadian border as a reliable wrecker and mechanical business with 24-hour towing and service.

Erica is a 2003 graduate of Blackduck High School and Ryan in 2004. Ryan received his Associate Degree in auto body repair from Northland in Thief River Falls and from there went on to St. Cloud Tech where he earned degrees in industrial mechanics, welding, industrial instrumentation and process control, vibration analysis, and thermography. Erica attended Northland Community Technical College in Thief River for an associate degree in marketing and management then finished her education at the School of Business where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration degree with a Human Resources emphasis.

For several years both Ryan and Erica worked at Liberty Paper in Becker. The couple considered opening a body shop but eventually changed their focus. They wanted to return to Blackduck and Erica began working at Anderson Fabrics in 2017, at Christmas time in 2018, they approached Rick Bogart about buying his business. At that time, “Santa Rick wasn’t too happy,” laughed Ryan. The 2018-19 winter was one of the worst on record and Rick and his crew were already working around the clock at that time.

“I had hoped to make it to 50 years in business,” Rick said, “but last winter was really tough and took a toll on me. When this offer came along I thought it might be the right time to think about — not retiring exactly, but maybe just having the chance to work more normal hours and I really am excited to think about having more down time.” “I’m excited for him to have more down time,” said Krista, “he works every weekend and holiday now.” Rick says it’s hard to imagine though, “I’m kind of numb. I’m not sure how to react to the idea of not working on a holiday yet!”

Ryan started working with Rick in July and the two families have progressed together, working in sympatico as Ryan has the work ethic and drive to keep Bogart's running as it always has with the same quality service and is keeping Rick’s entire crew on the payroll. “That was everything to me,” Rick said, “Everyone still has their job.”

Rick and Krista are hosting a Customer Appreciation event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 to thank everyone for all the years of support. “We just want to thank our good friends and customers for the many years of letting us be part of their lives,” Rick said, including his mom, Marlene in the message. “We all appreciate the community support and want to recognize that as we turn things over to Ryan and Erica this week.”

They also wanted especially to thank and recognize all of the incredible young people who have been a part of Bogart's Service crew over their 48 years in business.