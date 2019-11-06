Delta Dental of Minnesota recently announced they will provide five $2,000 donations to organizations that support healthy youth. Recipient organizations include the Bemidji Youth Hockey Association, Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area, Boys and Girls Club of the Leech Lake Area, Boys and Girls Club of White Earth and Red Lake Nation Boys and Girls Club.

The funds will be used by the after-school programs in ways that will allow them to further their missions of helping educate children on the benefits of oral health, the release said.