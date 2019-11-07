Fifty-six Bemidji High School students recently competed in the 47th annual BSU Mathematics competition held on Oct. 23, where over 600 students from over 30 schools participated, a release said.

In the upper division, consisting of high school juniors and seniors, BHS earned first place as a team. Individually among the seniors, Hayden Hommes placed first, Ryan Rautio placed fifth, Sam Pfremmer placed sixth, and Kenneth Anttila placed ninth.

In the lower division, consisting of high school freshman and sophomores, BHS also earned first place. Individually, BHS had a very strong showing earning seven of the top ten places: Sam Mutnansky placed second, Savannah Haugen placed third, Ashely Maki placed fourth, Zane Hiller placed fifth, Paul Louvar placed sixth, Avaldamar Arguelles placed eighth, and Casey Hiller placed tenth.