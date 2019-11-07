Rich Burke won the MNSHAPE Carolyne "Dolly" Strumbel Award, intended to honor and recognize the significant contributions professional retirees have made to MNSHAPE for at least 10 years, a release said.

Makayla Pagel won the MNSHAPE Trish Meek Scholarship Award. This scholarship was established in 1999 in memory of Patricia (Trish) Lee Meek, a release said. The purpose of this award is to provide a scholarship to a full-time undergraduate student pursuing licensure in developmental adapted physical education, the release said.

Jacqueline Stoffel won the MNSHAPE George Hanson Award, meant to honor and recognize outstanding services and contributions given by an elementary, secondary, higher education, or other professional worker in developmental adapted physical education profession as exemplified by George Hanson, the release said.

Rich Burke retired after thirty-six years of teaching, 1982-2018. He began his career in Minot, N. D. at South Prairie after completing his Bachelor of Science degree from Minot State University. He then moved to Minnesota where he taught in the Bloomington School District and just recently retired from Mounds View Schools. He is currently the State Wide DAPE Specialist with the Minnesota Low Incidence Project, a position he has held for the past ten years. Rich has been a driving force behind the many efforts to promote the importance of daily physical activity and daily quality physical education for ALL Minnesota students. He has been serving on the Minnesota Department of Education and MNSHAPE Standards Leadership Committee ensuring that all students will be represented with these new standards, the release said.

Makayla Pagel is originally from Wausau, Wis. where she graduated from D.C. Everest Senior High School. Makayla is currently student teaching in Proctor Public Schools while she is in her last semester at BSU. Upon completion, Makayla will be graduating with a double major in physical education and health education, with a minor in developmental adapted physical education, and a certificate in coaching. Makayla has accepted a teaching position with Wayzata Public Schools which will begin after she graduates from BSU, the release said.

Jacqueline Stoffel graduated from BSU with a Bachelor’s degree in Health, Physical Education, and DAPE. She went on to get her Master’s Degree in curriculum and instruction from St. Catherine University. Jacqueline began her career as an elementary physical education and DAPE teacher in Bemidji. She is currently teaching physical education and DAPE at Bemidji High School. Jacqueline organizes a formal dance for her students with disabilities each year. She coordinates the Special Olympics program and Unified Yard Games for her Bemidji community, the release said.