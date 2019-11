Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig students Darnell Drumbeater, Aavery Brown and Mark Wakanabo try out the new Chromebooks, which were purchased with money raised with help from former U.S. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn.

On his website in April, Franken asked for donations of books and money to help the school. More than 6,000 books were donated and more than $80,000 in donations poured into the school on the Leech Lake Reservation, a release said.