The Minnesota State Horticultural Society recently awarded their annual Crystal Leaf Awards at the fall meeting in Bemidji. Garden clubs select and honor deserving individuals from their community. They receive a symbolic Crystal Leaf and Certificate for their contributions to “advancing the knowledge, science and appreciation of horticulture within the communities in our district, a release said.
The following community members received awards:
- Bemidji: Karen Sollom passed away last April, but her legacy lives on. Her passion for gardening spurred the club’s collaboration in numerous community projects. Bemidji Public Library Gardens were restored and enhanced by the “Little Bird Sculpture Garden” with a Touchstone Energy Grant. She assisted in launching the “Birds, Bees and Butterflies” campaign—promoting native plants to benefit birds and pollinators. She served as president at the local and district levels, volunteered at the Beltrami County Fair and judged floral designs, the release said. Her husband Ralph and daughter Paula accepted the award.
- Cass Lake: Sheila Masters involves day care children (plus sometimes their parents) in a comprehensive vegetable gardening program from seed to harvest to plate, enthusiastic Garden Club supporter, created extensive perennial gardens, the release said.
- Cass Lake: La Donna Smith spends summers in Cass Lake and winters in Phoenix with beautiful gardens in both, especially proud of raising roses in the south, active garden club member, she loves horticultural learning and currently studying floral arranging, the release said.
- Park Rapids: Karrie Kapsner is an officer at the local and district levels. She loves shade gardening and has over 90 varieties of hostas plus companion plants. She shares knowledge and plants, is a scholarship chairperson, a program coordinator, and is very active in the community, the release said.
- Shevlin: Elnora Paulson received the “Lifetime Achievement Award” for 44 years of club involvement. For years, she was the superintendent of the horticulture building at the fair. She welcomes new members, shares her knowledge and love of gardening and continues to participate in workshops as a lifelong learner, the release said.
- Shevlin: Bob Paulson, Elnora’s son, has been a member for 39 years. He studied biology at BSU, attends many workshops and seminars, is a certified flower arrangement judge, a bee keeper, and an active community volunteer. He gives tours of his gardens, is knowledgeable about growing plants and arranging them, and always shares his plants, the release said.