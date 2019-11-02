0
Community
Northwoods Habitat for Humanity receives donation
Written By:
Pioneer Staff Report
|
Nov 2nd 2019 - 10am.
Jeri Hickerson (left) of the Northwoods Habitat for Humanity accepts a check from North Country Snowmobile Club President Tim Wang. Submitted photo.
The North Country Snowmobile Club recently donated $1,000 to the Northwoods Habitat for Humanity.
