The Beltrami Electric Cooperative Trust Board for Operation Round Up recently awarded grants to 28 area nonprofit and community organizations totaling $22,330.

Operation Round Up is a charitable program unique to electric cooperatives. The program is designed to give cooperative members a means of working together to use small change to make a big impact in their local communities, a release said.

The following representatives were present to receive the grant award:

From left, in front: Second Lt. Phyleasha Grauman, CAP Northland Composite Squadron; Taunya Nicholson, BIO Girls; Annie Butler Ricks, United Way of Bemidji Area; Katie Peterson, BSU; Denise Black, ISD No. 31; Mary Kuha, Hope Lutheran Church; Mary Joy, Wanda Anderson, Blackduck Toys for Kids.

Middle row: Alyssa Grolla, Wendy Grosskopf, Red Lake Nation College; Diana Mistic, St. Mary’s Mission School; Tricia Andrews, Headwaters School of Music and Arts; Cailee Furer, Village of Hope; Darlene Morgenstern-Loch, Lutheran Social Services of MN; Lee Furuseth, Headwaters Science Center; Stephanie Rosenbaum, Bemidji Symphony Orchestra; Jeff Farr, Bi-Cap Weatherization Program; Joanne Paquette, Bi-CAP YouthBuild; Sharon Lembke, Operation Round Up board president; Jason Cornell, Bi-CAP YouthBuild.

Back row: Jamie Mahaffey, BIO Girls; Randy Frisk, Operation Round Up board vice president; Laurie Yerbich, Central Elementary and J.W. Smith Elementary; Demo Regas, City of Blackduck/Blandin Foundation; Karl Mork, Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji; Ruth Sherman, Community Resource Connections; Sue Young, St. Vincent de Paul St. Philip’s Conference; Elliot Robinson, Taylor Thompson, Isaac Jones, Bi-CAP YouthBuild.