The local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma met on Oct. 12 in the Finnish Village at Concordia Language Villages to fill 61 bags of school supplies for 61 new teachers in local schools.

The guest speaker was Janet Nelson, a state naturalist, speaking on “Dragonflies and Damselflies of Minnesota.” Nelson started out as an investigator who became interested in photography as a way to give her an “in” as a patrol officer, a release said.

After retirement she began giving state park classes on dragonflies and damselflies in Minnesota. Her photography gave everyone in attendance a look at the fascinating creatures, and some tips about how to use their own cameras to get close enough to catch them performing amazing behaviors, the release said.

As part of her president’s report, Michelle Dahlby let everyone know she is looking for members to serve on state committees and for three members to chair state committees, the release said.

The group's annual Christmas Tea will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Calvary Lutheran Church. The theme will be the country of Spain. Christina Baltes will be the featured speaker.

The planning committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, and Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Gene Dillon Elementary. Those interested in helping can choose which date fits their schedule.