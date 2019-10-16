BEMIDJI -- Long before sunrise Wednesday, employees at Marketplace Foods had already pieced together and decorated a 50-foot Power of Pink ribbon cake.

The cake was put together and decorated by Betsy Cory, Jamie Hofer and Steve Stringer. It will be sold in eighth-sheet sections along with other pink baked goods including, cookies, cupcakes and donuts to help in the fight against breast cancer.

In addition, 10 percent of all bakery sales made during regular business hours until 10 p.m., Oct. 16, will be donated to the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bemidji, a release said. The event was sponsored by Marketplace Foods along with RP Broadcasting, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting and Your Q FM.