Beltrami County recently received a $2 million grant from the State of Minnesota for the purpose of addressing the gaps in mental health services in the area.

As the collaborative group identified many needs in the community, the shortage of people that were trained in the specialties needed to provide the targeted services was at the top of the list, a release said.

This led the Mental Health Pilot Project Committee to earmark a portion of the state grant funds to be used in educating and recruiting new providers for the various disciplines.

“As a community we are being challenged in finding a strong workforce in virtually every sector," County Administrator Kay Mack said, in a release. "We are going to have to be creative and intentional in growing our workforce and in targeting people with the special skill sets needed in certain fields. It was really apparent that partnering with BSU would result in establishing strong relationships with the students that would, in turn, serve the community well.”

Bemidji State University was provided with $60,000 for direct scholarships that will build capacity for mental health professionals through scholarships to full time students majoring in social work, nursing or psychology, the release said.

To be eligible for the scholarship the students must state an interest in working in the mental health field and intend to work in the Bemidji area. The $2,000 scholarships are awarded to students who are sophomores, juniors or seniors and are renewable, with up to six awarded each year until the funds are expended, the release said.