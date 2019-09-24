Civil Air Patrol of Bemidji, Northland Composite Squadron held it's annual Dining Out Awards event on Saturday, Oct. 12. The three highest ranking cadets in the squadron walked away with several awards commemorating the past years achievements, a release said.

Cadet Senior Master Sergeant Malorie Grauman received the Cadet of the Year award and a $100 cash prize, as well as the High Speed Low Drag Award for her continued efforts toward promotion and success within the cadet program, the release said.

Cadet Senior Master Sergeant Madalyne Grauman was this years Cadet of the Year runner up, earning a $50 cash prize, the release said.

Cadet Senior Master Sergeant Adaiah Riggs was the recipient of the Service Before Self Award, the release said.

Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary of the Air Force that specializes in teaching cadets about leadership development, search and rescue, communications and hands-on control flying. The Bemidji squadron meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays, at the Bemidji Airport. Those ages 12 and older who are interested in learning more about aerospace education or search and rescue, or adults, teachers or pilots with experience and knowledge looking for a place that would benefit from their skills, contact 2nd Lt Phyleasha Grauman at capbemidji@gmail.com or (218) 760-5387.