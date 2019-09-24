Susie lives north of Fosston and this is the second time she has donated her hair. “It takes me a whole lot longer to get my hair as long as Ben and Amelia’s," she said in a release.

Ben lives in Thief River Falls, is the son of Wes and Susie Roland and is Amelia’s uncle. This is the seventh time Ben has donated his hair. It usually takes him about two and a half years to grow enough for cutting. He feels that this is one way he can help others,“As long as I am able, I will continue to donate my hair,” he said in the release.

Amelia is the daughter of Billy and Alissa Benso of Turtle River. She is 11-years-old and a sixth grader at Bemidji Middle School. This was Amelia's first time donating her hair, the release said.