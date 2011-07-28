‘Bark N Boo’ event at Nymore Dog Park

BEMIDJI -- Celebrate Halloween this year with your dog and the Parks and Recreation Department from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Nymore Dog Park, 625 Miles Ave. SE. Bring your pup all dressed up for some Halloween fun, a release said. There will be a doggie costume contest at 5:30 p.m., along with games, prizes and a treat bag. Cost is $6 per dog. For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or (218) 333-1859.

Boo Bash Halloween Dance set for Oct. 25

BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji will hold a Boo Bash Halloween Dance from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive S.

Everyone is invited to come dressed in costume. There will be dancing, dinner, and Halloween crafts, a release said. This is a family friendly event so attendees are asked to make sure their outfits are not too scary, the release said. There will also be a costume contest with prizes. Must pre-register to attend. Cost is $23 per participant, free for children under four.

For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1850.

City to hold Boo Dash 5K Fun Run/Walk

BEMIDJI -- The annual Boo Dash 5k Fun Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at City Park on the Montebello Ski Trail. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the race will start at 10 a.m.

Costumes are strongly encouraged. Pre-registration cost is $15, and $20 on race day. For more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1859.

Sanford to hold Boo to the Flu event

BEMIDJI -- Sanford invites the public to join them for flu shots and Halloween fun from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the Sanford Children’s Clinic, 1611 Anne St. NW.

Keep the family protected this season by saying “Boo to the Flu” with a flu vaccination and some spooky good fun, a release said. Costumes are welcome as attendees discover what excitement lurks in the clinic. Call (218) 333-4710 to make an appointment. Vaccines available to children ages 6 months to 18 years old and parents.

There will be a mini pumpkin patch, Sanford Children’s treat bags for the first 300 children, a coloring station and a Halloween fun, the release said.

The Children’s Clinic will be closed from 2 to 6 p.m. for the event.

United Methodist to hold Trunk or Treat

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji United Methodist Church is holding its annual “Trunk or Treat” event 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, at the church, 924 Beltrami Ave. NW.

Church members will decorate their cars and hand out treats as a safe and fun way for children to celebrate the holiday. Chili will also be served. The event is free and open to the public.