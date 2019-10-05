Nicolle LaFleur of Snellman Minn., recently won the title of Great American Storyteller at the the recent storytelling contest held at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.

LaFleur received a check for $1,000. In the first round she entertained with a story about raising their first child in a household that included both sets of grandparents and the challenges of successfully negotiating cultural differences among them, a release said.

Other storytellers were Maeve Bolton of Park Rapids, Noel LaBine of Andover and Donna Marie Todd of Black Mountain, N.C. Todd won second place and was awarded $500. Bolton and LaBine each received $250.