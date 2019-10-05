Bemidji Career Academy director, Brian Stefanich and assistant director Jenny Fraley, recently receive a $2,500 a year for three years financial sponsorship from 209 owners Brett and Derek Leach in support for the students in the Bemidji High School's Culinary Arts Academy to defray costs related to student transportation to their real work experience opportunities, exploring program, course tuition, uniforms and more, a release said.
Pictured are Brother's Group CEO Brett Leach, Jenny Fraley, Brian Stefanich and Brother's Group CEO Derek Leach. Submitted photo.