BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State has planned a slew of events to coincide with Homecoming week, dubbed “Home for the 100th,” including the unveiling of a 101-year old time capsule that was buried when the university first began.

Homecoming started on Monday, Sept. 30, with the coronation and Mr. Beaver pageant. The festivities will continue through Sunday, Oct. 6.

Here's a look at some highlighted events:

Thursday

At 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, staff and students will bury a time capsule on campus near the Lower Memorial Hobson Union. A release from the university said the capsule “will include artifacts from both BSU and the Bemidji community that reflect life in 2019 and our current student experience.”

Some of the items in the capsule will include a hockey puck, a letter from BSU President Faith Hensrud, BSU swag, as well as a handful of other items.

“We’re leaving behind something for a future generation to discover, which will hopefully provide an interesting look at what Bemidji State and our faculty, staff and students were like in 2019,” Andy Bartlett, executive director of communications and marketing, said.

While the university will bury one capsule to mark the beginning of its second century, it also will unveil an original capsule from when the university was first established. That will take place immediately after the burying of the new capsule. The reception and exhibition for the 100-plus year old capsule will be in the Ramsey Gallery of the Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex.

“It’s a fitting way to conclude our centennial and it allows us to show how things have changed — and in some cases how they have stayed the same — in Bemidji State University’s 100-year history,” Bartlett said.

At 7 p.m. on Oct. 3, The fireplace outside the Lower Hobson Memorial Union will be lit. Students and staff will keep the fire burning throughout the duration of homecoming week.

Friday

At 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, the Beaver Pride Luncheon will be held in the Upper Deck of Walnut Hall, where the Beaver football coaches will speak about the upcoming game against Augustana.

At 11 a.m. and noon, various alumni will speak to students about a handful of different areas they’ve worked in since leaving BSU.

At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, there will be an Honors Gala at the Sanford Center. According to the BSU Alumni Foundation, “BSU will recognize four distinguished alumni and induct an outstanding alumni educator into BSU’s Professional Education Hall of Fame.” The four alumni to be recognized include Robert T. Anderson (1980), Suzanne Kringen (1976), Than “Alan” Lwin (2005), and Dr. Boyd Bradbury (1988). A social hour will begin the event at 5:30 p.m.

BSU women’s hockey will compete against Lindenwood University at 6:07 p.m. at the Sanford Center. The teams will play a second game at 3:07 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

Saturday

At 9 a.m. the annual meeting of the BSU Alumni and Foundation will be held in the David Park House.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, a pancake breakfast will be held in the Beaux Arts Ballroom for both alumni and the community.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, the BSU Homecoming parade will travel down Birchmont Drive in front of the campus. It will begin at the Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex and finish at the corner of Birch Lane and 17th St. NE.

Following the parade, the Beaver Bash Pregame Tailgate party will be held at noon at Diamond Point Park.

At 2 p.m., the BSU Beavers play Augustana in the annual Homecoming Game at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Later that night, the Beaver Block Party and Street Dance will be held from 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Beltrami Avenue between Third and Fourth streets, featuring the cover band The Front Fenders.

Sunday

The Carl O. Thompson Memorial Concert will be held at 3 p.m. in Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex. In addition to BSU’s performing ensembles, the concert will feature the instrumental and vocal Carl O. Thompson scholarship recipients.

Following the concert, the “homecoming flame” will be extinguished outside the Lower Hobson Memorial Union.



