The Otto Bremer Trust recently awarded $10,257,564 in grants as part of its most recent grant making cycle, including two Bemidji organizations.

Evergreen Youth and Family Services received $100,000 for general operations to support the organization's safety net of services for homeless and at-risk youth and young adults, a release said.

Northwoods Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers received $50,000 to expand support services for the elderly, disabled, and their families through expanded education, caregiver support, respite care, and in-home health services in under served areas of Lake of the Woods County and the Red Lake Nation, the release said.

“We are proud to invest in these programs and organizations that are providing fresh and innovative solutions to help communities across the region,” Charlotte Johnson, Otto Bremer Trust Co-CEO and trustee, said in the release.

Visit www.ottobremer.org to see the complete list of grants awarded in the region.