Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently welcomed The Cell Phone Doctor into his new location. Ryan Eichberg, The Cell Phone Doctor offers a wide range of tech services, but are not limited to just cell phones, a release said. He fixes many types of technical issues on computers, scanners and tablets. Recently they have become a certified AT&T authorized dealer, the release said. The Cell Phone Doctor is now located at 1008 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.