The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office recently transferred ownership of a decommissioned Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle to Sanford Behavioral Health. The Dodge Durango was taken out of service and rather than being auctioned off was donated to the mental health program. The vehicle will be used to transport mental health patients to facilities appropriate for their treatment and medical needs, a release said.
Beltrami County and Sanford Behavioral Health, and previously Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center, have had a long partnership promoting mental health treatment with an ultimate goal of mitigating patients in need of mental health treatment from being introduced to the criminal justice system and keeping patients from becoming inmates, the release said.