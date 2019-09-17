Senior Airman Anderson Garrison Carter of Bemidji was recently promoted to 2nd Lieutenant in the Minnesota Air National Guard.

Carter began his service when he was a senior at Bemidji High School in March 2014. In Oct. 2014, he graduated with honors from the Air Force Basic Military Training at San Antonio, Texas.

Following his graduation from Technical School as a Medical Technician he returned to serve on weekends with the 133rd Airlift Wing in St. Paul. He also had summer training in Hawaii, emergency room training at Cook County Medical Center, Westside Chicago, and in Norway in 2018 for joint operations with the Norwegian Guard.

In May of 2018, he graduated summa cum laude from Bemidji State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. In August of 2018, he began his medical training at the University of Minnesota Medical School Duluth, class of 2022.

His parents Darrell and Mona Carter, and brother Andrew were present for the pinning of his 2nd Lieutenant bars on his uniform collar. The 133rd Airlift Wing Command is a medical evacuation squadron assigned to the Minnesota Air National Guard.

Senior Airman Anderson Carter of Bemidji has his 2nd Lieutenant bars pinned on by his parents Darrell and Mona. Submitted photo.