A delegation from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources visited the Red Lake Tribal Council at its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

In attendance at the meeting were Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Assistant Commissioner Bob Meier and Region 1 Manager Theresa Ebbenga for the converations. Other DNR members included were Fisheries Regional Manager Henry Drewes; Ecology and Water Resources Regional Manager Nathan Kestner; Forestry Regional Manager Adam Munstenteiger; Planner Kerry Ross; and Enforcement Lead Pat Znajda.

Council members, Chiefs, staff and community members asked questions and expressed viewpoints on a variety of topics including: the invasion of zebra mussels in Upper Red Lake; forming a multi-governmental zebra mussel task force similar to the highly successful Red Lake Walleye Recovery Project of several years ago; Northwest Angle trespass and gathering on ceded lands.