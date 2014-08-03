Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan recently announced the appointments to the Board of Water and Soil Resources, the Investment Advisory Council, and the Minnesota Forest Resources Council, including Peter Aube and Kathleen Preece of Bemidji.

Peter Aube was named chair of the Minnesota Forest Resources Council through Jan. 2, 2023. He replaces Kathleen Preece, who remains on the council through Jan. 2, 2023, as a private forest land owner of more than 40 acres. She replaces David Parent.