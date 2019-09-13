BEMIDJI -- The annual United Way Business Blitz Day is set for Thursday, Sept. 19, following the annual United Way Chili Cook Off.

More than 40 volunteers will be visiting area businesses, while Campaign chairs Dick and Jill Beardsley and United Way Executive Director Denae Alamano will be hosted by Paul Bunyan Broadcasting stations KZY95.5, KB101, and Z99, chatting live on the air with names of businesses and updates given throughout the day.

Area businesses have received pledge forms and information about United Way’s local impact already, a release said. Volunteers will be looking to answer questions and provide materials needed to help local businesses “Give Where You Live.”

More internal workplace campaigns will be launching all around the area in October. Having a workplace campaign is very simple and can be introduced yet this year for any businesses not currently participating.

Call the United Way office at (218) 444-8929 to learn more.

Chili Cook-off is Wednesday

The 28th Annual United Way Chili Cook-off will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

This year’s theme will be "Wild West." The chili cook-off will kick off the United Way of Bemidji Area’s fall fundraising campaign for the community and will feature a variety of more than 30 chili recipes to try.

Awards will be given in each of the five divisions: celebrity, corporation, business, non-profit and restaurant; and in the following categories: best name, best presentation, most creative and overall winner. Attendees will vote on the Taster’s Choice award.

Tickets for all-you-can-eat chili, dessert and a beverage are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Lueken’s North and South, and from the United Way office by calling (218) 444-8929.



