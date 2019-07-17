May has a Bachelor's of Science degree in Social Work from BSU along with graduate work in counseling psychology. She has presented research completed on inclusive/exclusive communities in Croatia and has developed innovative approaches in the delivery of employment services to rural clients. She has also assisted area tribes in being able to autonomously provide supportive service programs to their communities, a release said.

With over 20 years experience in various social work and community support programs, May brings to ODC a passion and dedication to helping others with disabilities overcome the barriers they are facing and find their own pathway towards success. As a parent of a child with a disability, May supported her daughter in her efforts to see past the limitations that others tried to impose on her, the release said.

“I look forward to the passion and creativity that Rebecca will bring to her team, and the people we serve in Bemidji,” Tori Peterson, vice president of programs for ODC, said in the release.

ODC is a nonprofit organization that specializes in offering employment training and support for individuals with disabilities, working with community businesses to provide options for inclusive and sustainable employment that result in greater independence. The Bemidji division is located at 1219 Naylor Drive SE.