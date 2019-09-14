Annie Butler Ricks recently joined United Way of Bemidji Area's team as the Director of Community Impact. She will play an important role at United Way, as she will be responsible for supporting and leading community issue initiatives and affinity groups, running United Way programs, and working closely with United Way non-profit partner agencies, a release said.

Prior to United Way, Butler Ricks was the executive director of the Headwaters Science Center, a partner agency of United Way's. "During my time at the science center, I quickly learned the value that United Way brings to both the community and its partner agencies. Having been the executive director of a local non-profit, I understand the needs of both our community and the non-profit agencies and I'm excited to be able to support and collaborate with our partner agency staff, as well as participate in collaborative community initiatives," Butler Ricks said in a release.